Fmr President Kufuor Receives World Freedom Award

Former President John Agyekum Kufuor been honoured with the first ever Wilberforce World Freedom Award from the Hull University.



The award is to recognize his work towards improving the well-being of humanity.



The statement announcing the award signed by Professor Susan Lea, Vice-Chancellor of the University, said it was in recognition of the former President’s “many years of great humanitarian service to the cause of Freedom in Ghana and around the world.”



The award is the initiative of the Wilberforce Institute for the study of Slavery and Emancipation at the University of Hull.



Former President Kufuor was the Special Guest of Honour at the formal launch of the Institute ten years ago.



Speaking to Citi News, Aide to the Former President, Frank Agyekum indicated that the award is a further boost to the Former President Kufuor’s vision of empowering young Africans to provide solutions to the challenges on the Continent.



“President Kufuor will be using the rest of his time to promote causes that will bring about equality, individual freedom and a greater sense of awareness for the African to take charge of the continent’s development,” he said.



The award will be conferred on him at the ‘Wilberforce World Freedom Summit’ on 28th September, 2017 at Hull’s City Centre at which the former President will deliver a speech on: “Africa’s Freedom Journey.



