Accused Attempts Bribes Cop

Detective Sergeant Alex Antwi of the Oda police command has said Abena Ohenewa, an accused, attempted to bribe him with GHc1,000 to drop a stealing charge against her.



He said the District Manager of Nyonkopa Company Limited, Emmanuel Gyasi, who happened to be the superior of the accused, sent him text messages to convince him to accept the bribe and drop the charge.



Sgt Antwi disclosed this at the Akyem Swedru circuit court, presided over by Alexander Oworae, when he was crossed-examined by the lead counsel for the accused, Augustus Attaffuah.



The police officer said on November 11, 2016, one Kwabena Oppong of Akyem Batabi reported to the Oda police of his nine bags of cocoa beans having been stolen and sold to Ohenewa, leading to the latter’s arrest.



He said the accused had openly confessed to him that the bags of cocoa beans found with her were stolen items and that she bought them from some young men from Kokoben and Achiase.



Earlier when the accused appeared in court, the prosecutor, Chief Inspector Fabian Salla, said during investigations 25 bags of cocoa beans were found in the shed of Ohenewa, of which Mr Oppong identified nine as his.



Inspector Salla said when the accused was questioned as to where she received the bags of cocoa beans from she did not answer.



The prosecutor said the Ohenewa’s record books also showed that between November 4 and 6, 2016, the purchases made in the books were six bags of cocoa beans – which were short of 19 bags – and therefore the police arrested her and seized the 25 bags in her custody.



He said after investigations, Ohenewa was charged with the offence and arraigned before the court.