Aflao-Lome Border ‘Gloomy’

Related Stories Activities at the Ghana-Togo border at Aflao early hours of Friday were sluggish as travellers apparently shy away for fear of danger following news of planned anti-government demonstrations in Togo’s national capital-Lome and other towns.



There were no queues at the frontier when the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the area in the usual morning rush hours.



The GNA spotted a few Togolese security personnel in reflectors and their Ghanaian counterparts who were virtually on holidays with only a few locals crossing.



The main bus terminal in Aflao was also “empty” with food vendors and other businesses complaining of low patronage.



Friday’s planned demonstrations follow last week’s which went deadly claiming the lives of civilians and security men in Atakpame-Sokode, a commercial town some kilometres away from the capital.



The protesters are demanding term limits for Togolese presidents to end the Gnassingbe’s 50-year dynasty.