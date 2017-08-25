VIDEO: Indian Teenager Forced To Give Birth In The STREET After A Health Centre Refused To Help Her…

Related Stories



The 17-year-old girl, from Saraikela-Kharsawan district, in Jharkhand, eastern India, was in a relationship with a man in her village when she fell pregnant.



He left the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, when she told him she was pregnant, and her family turned their backs on her fearing they would be shamed.



The young girl was forced to leave home. According to locals, the young girl had been seen living on the streets for over four months.



On Monday, at around 7pm, she started going into labour and approached the local health centre, Chandil Sub Divisional Hospital, for help.



But staff allegedly refused to take responsibility for her as she was not accompanied by a guardian.



At 5am, the following morning, the girl gave birth to a daughter on the side of the road, just 30 metres away from the health centre.









An abandoned teenager was forced to give birth to her baby on the side of the road after health centre staff refused to help her.The 17-year-old girl, from Saraikela-Kharsawan district, in Jharkhand, eastern India, was in a relationship with a man in her village when she fell pregnant.He left the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, when she told him she was pregnant, and her family turned their backs on her fearing they would be shamed.The young girl was forced to leave home. According to locals, the young girl had been seen living on the streets for over four months.On Monday, at around 7pm, she started going into labour and approached the local health centre, Chandil Sub Divisional Hospital, for help.But staff allegedly refused to take responsibility for her as she was not accompanied by a guardian.At 5am, the following morning, the girl gave birth to a daughter on the side of the road, just 30 metres away from the health centre.





Source: Dailymail Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.