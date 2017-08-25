STC To Recruit 100 Young Ladies As ‘Cabin Crew’

Related Stories State Transport Company (STC) is set to recruit 100 young ladies as cabin crew, Chief Executive of the firm Nana Akomea has said.



The move is part of numerous marketing efforts being undertaken by the new management to make the company competitive and attractive to travelers.



“The “cabin crew” service which will transform passenger service in Ghana is set to roll. Recruitment of a 100 young ladies were concluded last week. Their training is ongoing. Trial runs will start next week Wednesday. The service will be fully launched first week of September 2017,” Nana Akomea wrote in a Facebook post Friday.



He said the transport company also intends to name one of its upcoming terminals after its immediate past CEO Dr. Nuamah Donkor for his immense contributions to the company.



“I will plead that the transformation of this venerable state institution is not turned into an npp-ndc rivalry. Hon Nuamah Donkor and his team played a great role in bringing Stc back. They oversaw the acquisition of 50 state of the art buses/coaches in October last year. Indeed one newly revamped station is proposed to be named for Nuamah Donkor.



“The new management is building on this to totally transform the operations of STC and return it to profitability. Firm arrangements have been concluded to triple stc’s fleet strength by December 2017”.



Nana Akomea also hinted that drivers are being trained to enable them offer the best of services to customers.



“Drivers are being retrained and rebranded. The inconsistent WiFi service on the coaches is being revamped. The difficult Accra- Kumasi route due to the presence of strong rivals is being tackled head on. With the new loading point established at Nkrumah circle last week, Stc now runs ten fully loaded services every day from Nkrumah Circle to Kumasi.



“Workers/Staff welfare is top priority. Stc starting September will be current with workers SSNIT payments and conclude arrangements to retire the 2 years arrears owed SSNIT. Similar arrangements have been put in place for staff Provident payments. Salary reviews are back on the table”.







