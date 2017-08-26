Mensa Otabil’s Daughter Cries For Her Inheritance

Related Stories The Otabil family, appears to be in a distressful situation, following the collapse of Capital Bank and the loss of the family’s 48percent shares, held in the name of Otabil and Associates, aside the 3percent shares the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) had in the bank, making a total of 51percent shares linked to Pastor Mensa Otabil.



One of the daughters of the General Overseer of International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), has taken to Facebook, writing an emotional message to her father after the collapse of Capital Bank.



Baaba Otabil, in a message on Facebook, described the comments made by critics after the collapse of the bank as “heartbreaking”.



She is said to have graduated from the Liberty University in Virginia USA recently, but not the Central University founded by the ICGC led by her father. She is yet to relocate to Ghana.



Unconfirmed reports by the Herald newspaper are that Otabil and Associates, has been the vehicle used to purchase and transact business for Pastor Otabil. There are reports of houses in the plush Trasaaco Valley. Some properties are also alleged to have been jointly bought in the names of Otabil and Associates, as well as ICGC.



There are also claims of a ranch located in Haymarket, Virginia owned by Otabil and Associates.



Pastor Otabil allegedly bought the property in 2012, valued at over $925,000.



The luxurious building is said to be 10 acres in size and has a two-storey building located on it. The building is said to cover an area of 6,000 sq. ft. It has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, garages and has colonial style architecture.



Strangely, the expensive ranch is located in the city of Virginia same as Baaba Otabil’s Liberty University- Christian university located in Lynchburg – Virginia. It is classified as a doctoral research university.



The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has announced that it is sending a team of investigators, auditors, accountants, lawyers and financial experts to UT and Capital banks, to probe the circumstances surrounding the collapse of the two banks.



Governor of the BoG, Dr. Ernest Addison, has cautioned that all persons found culpable would be duly sanctioned.



With the recent development, it is not certain whether auditors, will go in to investigate the personal assets of the directors of these banks. But already, some accounts of key officials, have been blocked as investigations continue.



Meanwhile, commenting on the closure of his bank, Pastor Otabi,l told his congregation that people who have no right to even mention his name in their speech are now freely hurling insults at him.



“Oh yes, I’ve had some reality this week. You know when people who have no right to insult you, insult you; that is reality”.



This man right here though, He’s my dad and with everything that’s happened in the last couple of days, He has exuded such grace that I have no doubt that Jesus is about to do something greater in his life.



When I first heard what went on, I called him. I don’t really know what I was expecting but the first few words out his mouth made me laugh until tears started to sting at the corner of my eyes.



I mean, thick deep in his own burdens, He was comforting me and making sure that I was okay! I am just in awe of his strength.



The peace that continues to surround him in the midst of chaos. He never stops seeking God and He never stops believing. I have learned so much from my father throughout my years on earth. I want my future husband to be like him.



I want my sons to grow up and be like him. I want my daughters to have his character. Dad, you are the best father a girl could ask for. I love you so so much. You have taught me what it means to be kind, honest, loving, and gracious. May God continue to surround you with his peace.



May Jesus continue to bless you with Grace. May the Holy Spirit continue to fill your heart with love. I know that there are bigger and better and greater things to come. #seriouslythebestfatherever.