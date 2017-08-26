Lome Turns ‘Ghost’ Town

Related Stories Lome, the Togolese national capital and its suburbs, on Friday became virtually ‘ghost’ towns as residents stayed indoors for fear of the ‘unknown’ following a planned anti-government demonstration.



A ride by the GNA between 0700 and 0900 hours found the capital and Nyekornakpoe, Ahanokofe, Dulasame, Botege-Yi-Zongo, and Dekor- famous political hotspots ‘dry’ of both vehicular and human traffic.



Shops and business centres at the main commercial district-Asigame, in Lome were closed.



There were also no signs of demonstrators anywhere with the streets also empty except for few commercial motorbike riders plying the streets.



There were, however, widespread presence of heavily armed security personnel patrolling the streets in armoured and other military vehicles including motorbikes.



The personnel were armed with anti-riot equipment including shields, water cannons, weapons, and helmets.

Security personnel were also stationed at road intersections and medians.



At Life and the central security station suburbs, the GNA observed detachments of gerdarmaries receiving instructions from their commanders under trees.



A few residents told the GNA that the citizens were scared of a repeat of the heavy handedness of the security personnel on government’s opponents and demonstrators as witnessed last week.



The motor rider, who assisted the GNA as it toured the various towns, said last week’s demonstrations claimed the life of his friend, one Korsi, who he claimed was shot in the head.



Meanwhile human and business activities at both ends of the border at Aflao were also slow-moving.