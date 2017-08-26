GSA Weighs National Growth Against Standardisation After 50 Years

Related Stories The Minister of Trade, Mr Alan Kyerematen, has launched the 50th Anniversary of Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) anchoring on national development through standardisation after the Authority was created some 50 years ago.



The GSA was established in 1967 (National Standards Board) to ensure output of high quality goods produced in Ghana for local and international consumption, promote standardisation in industry and commerce and also enhance industrial efficiency and development.



Speaking at the launch on the topic: GSA @ 50, national development through standardisation, Mr Kyerematen noted that 50 years in the life of every organisation was worth celebrating, but cautioned: “in celebrating the past, we do not want to remain in the past.”



The past should be used as a bridge to cross into the future, he said, and “that is why for us at the Ministry of Trade and Industry we hope that 50 years behind us would take us into another fifty years of glory for GSA.”



He said looking at the history of GSA one thing that was most striking was about the period it was established.

This, he said, was when Ghana’s first President Dr Kwame Nkrumah embarked on a very comprehensive and elaborate programme of industrial reforms that demanded standards organization.



Juxtaposing that with the current government industrial transformation agenda, Mr Kyeremanten said, “but if there was ever a time that this institution will make its mark, then I think the time is now, because the government of today is embarking on one of the most ambitious programme of industrial transformation.”



“I believe that the GSA has a primary role to make sure that this industrial transformation agenda succeeds,” he added.



Mr Kyeremanten re-echoed the numerous plans and initiatives of government to industrialise the country based on ten pillars including enhancing competitiveness of local industries, global focus on the famous one district, one factory initiative and the strategic anchor industries among others.



GSA Executive Director Professor Alex Dodoo said the Authority has struggled through very difficult times over the years but was working hard to find its feet to a cruising level that would help stimulate economic growth.



“The organisation has been able to work hard and is now poised to achieve greater results,” he said.

“The GSA intends to use the golden jubilee celebrations as a platform to market itself as well as its stakeholders for the promotion of quality issues in the country,” Professor Doddoo said.



“As a standards organisation, the GSA cannot sit down and fold its arms while important government programmes remain unattended to,” he added.



Organisers say the celebration is a one-time event but a year-long one aimed at drawing attention to serving the interest of stakeholders.