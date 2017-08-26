GHS Struggles With Over-Aged Vehicles

Related Stories The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has been struggling with over-aged vehicles and this is said to be affecting its smooth running across the nation.



Mr. Ebo Hammond, its Deputy Director for Transport, said 52 per cent of the service’s fleet of vehicles was aged more than 10 years.



He also complained about the high number of casual drivers, it had been forced to rely on.



Out of the 990 drivers, 260 were not permanent employees and he said the situation needed to radically change.

He was speaking at the third annual delegates’ conference of the Health Service Drivers Association (HSDA) of Ghana in Kumasi.



“The role of professional drivers in strengthening health service delivery” was the theme chosen for the meeting.

It provided the platform for the drivers to discuss issues relating to their welfare and performance.



Mr. Hammond reminded them to continue to be disciplined and to remain professional to protect the service’s impressive road safety record.



The GHS Director of Administration, Mr. Kofi Poku, said the drivers had been critical to the effort at ensuring efficient healthcare delivery.



He encouraged them to accept to work hard and with passion in support of the vision of comprehensive and accessible primary healthcare.



They should make sure that the vehicles were properly kept, show respect for road traffic regulation and to exercise extra caution on the road.



Nana Boakye Yiadom Ababio, the Nkwantakesehene, who chaired the conference, said the GHS efforts at achieving set targets could struggle if the drivers were not well motivated.



Mr. Charles Nkansah, President of the Association, suggested the running of regular professional training for the drivers to enhance their competence.