Ganja Man Grabbed With 136 Parcels Of Wee

The Mankranso Police, acting upon a tip-off, apprehended Kofi Berko in his house at Mpasaaso Number One in the early hours of Thursday and found the illegal items in three big fertilizer bags.



Berko was conveyed to the police station at Mankranso with the illegal substances.



Upon interrogation, Berko claimed ownership of the illegal substances, explaining that his supplier, who he failed to identify, was based in the Brong Ahafo Region.



The police would arraign him before court on Friday morning, the Ahafo Ano South District Police Commander, Supt. John Adusei, told DAILY GUIDE in an interview.



According to Supt Adusei, the police at Mankranso received countless reports from various people about the nefarious activities of Berko at Mpasaaso Number One, who was enriching himself.



Armed with the vital information, he stated that the police placed surveillance on Berko, and on Thursday, around 5 am, they had the green light to confront the suspect, who was said to have taken delivery of quantities of Wee.



Supt Adusei noted that a group of policemen stormed Berko’s house in a dawn raid and found three big fertilizer bags containing the parcels.



The Ahano Ano South Police Commander stated that the police removed the cellotape on one of the parcels and discovered the dried leaves suspected to be Indian Hemp.