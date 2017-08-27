Farmer On Remand For Harming Grandson

Related Stories A Tarkwa Circuit Court has remanded a 48 year-old farmer for allegedly causing harm to his 13 year-old grandson, whose left leg has been amputated as a result.



Esobillah Azure pleaded not guilty to the offence and would re-appear on Friday, September 1, 2017.



Chief Inspector Faustina Celestina Anaman told the Court, presided over by Mr Emmanuel Bart-Plange Brew, that the complainant, Kwasi Michael, a farmer, lives at Nyamebekyere, a farming community near Kwahu Enchi in the Western Region, whilst Azure and his family, including the victim, reside in a cottage close to the area.



She said during the recent school holidays, the accused person's wife and the children travelled to their home town in Bolgatanga.



They left behind the victim, Michael Atanga, who is a primary two pupil of Nyamebekyere D/A Primary School.



The Prosecutor said the accused person, at a point, asked the victim to stop attending school and help him in his farming activities, but the victim refused and pleaded with Azure to take him to his mother in Bolgatanga.



On April 24, this year, at about 0700 hours, the accused raised the same issue and warned the victim to adhere to his advice else he would deal with him drastically.



The victim then told the accused person that he would not abandon his education for farm work.



Police Chief Inspector Anaman said Azure, who became offended, beat the victim mercilessly and, in the process, used a machete to inflicted wounds on his left leg.



She said though the victim was bleeding profusely, the accused person went for a kitchen stool and hit the leg several times until it got fractured.



After the inhuman act, the accused dumped the victim in his room, left the house and never came back to check on him.



On April 30, at about 0600 hours, whilst the complainant was passing by the accused person’s cottage to his farm, he saw blood stains in his compound with flies all over.



The complainant then went closer and heard someone groaning in the room and upon entering, he saw the victim lying in a pool of blood with deep cuts on the left leg.



The complainant rushed to the community and informed the opinion leaders, who came and conveyed the victim to the Enchi Government Hospital for treatment.



They later made a report to the Police and the accused was apprehended from his hideout.



Chief Inspector Anaman told the Court that on May 2, Dr Frank Agbermordzi, Medical Officer in charge of the Enchi Government Hospital, had to amputate the left leg of the victim due to infection. The victim is still on admission.