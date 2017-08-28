Liberian Opposition Party Alleges Plot To Kill George Weah

Related Stories The national youth wing of main opposition Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) is accusing some executives of the ruling Unity Party of allegedly hiring assassins to kill presidential candidate Sen.



George Manneh Weah on the day the CDC launched its campaign rally, August 19.



On Wednesday, August 23, the CDC youth wing spokesman Alvin Wesseh accused Defense Minister Brownie Samukai and Businessman George Bobby Kailondo of hiring three men hard core criminals in collaboration with some Russian assassins to assassinate Sen. Weah under the alleged directive of UP presidential candidate Vice President Joseph Nyumah Boakai.



Sources within CDC corridor say Senator Weah and some officials of the party have already contacted President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf, authorities of the United States Embassy near Monrovia, the African Union, European Embassy, United Kingdom Embassy and ECOWAS about the reported threat.



When the UP was contacted on the allegation levied against its executives, party chair Mr. Wilmont Paye told the NewDawn that the CDC should take its case to the police. As for Mr. Kailondo, he denies having link with the alleged three men, describing the information as a mere joke from the CDC camp.



Kailondo adds that the CDC should focus its attention on the ongoing campaign and the defeat that awaits the party at the October 10. But CDC youth wing spokesman Alvin Wesseh claims that the arrangement was that the assassins should dress in UP T-shirts and walk through CDCians when Sen. Weah is about to address his supporters as a way of provoking anger to incite riot that could result to gunfire.



CDC claims that the alleged hired assassins include Oldpa Web alias Long John, George Ousumana alias Ivorian, and Mustapha Seasay, alias Mustapha. The CDC is alleging that the objective of wearing UP T-shirts was that some CDC partisans would have demanded the alleged criminals to take them off, knowing that it would have led to riot, an occasion the assassins would have seized to fire at Weah.



Wesseh expresses CDC's greatest appreciation and thanks to the United States government for their support, though he fails to state reason for the party's appreciation.



Alleged hired assassin George Ousumana alias Ivorian says that deal was sealed with Mr. Kailondo, withm they allegedly worked on several occasions. Ivorian claims that Mr. Kailondo promised to have given US$10,000 after the assassination deal is accomplished.



But says Kailondo initially provided L$10, 000 for them to smoke drugs and drink some alcohol, in addition to 150 UP T-Shirts Mr. Kailondo provided to be used during the operation.



According to Ivorian, following the discussion at kailondo's house along the Roberts International Airport (RIA) Highway, they concluded that the deal was not in the interest of the country and Weah has done no evil to them or anyone to deserve such treatment.



He claims that it was on the basis of judgment that they chose not to carry out the plan. He alleges that they initially discussed on engaging the police, but having realized that the police is part of the government, they concluded that it would have been a dangerous risk to take.