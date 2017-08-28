Police Arrest 11 For Narcotic Offences

Related Stories The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested 11 suspects including two teenagers aged 14 and 17 for various narcotic related offences.



The Police say they retrieved 176 wraps of compressed dried leaves suspected to be cannabis.



The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Eastern Regional Police, Inspector Gideon Boateng told Citi News the suspects are being processed for court.



He said the Regional Police Command has stepped up its effort in clamping down in illicit drug activities and has warned the general public to desist from engaging in the illegality.



“The Regional Command is giving a strong warning to the general public that anyone who will be caught to be engaged in such activity will be prosecuted,” he said.



He said, “at the moment, the cannabis is being taken to the Narcotics Control Board for examination.”