Pregnant Women Carried On Aboboyaa & Okada To Hospital At Abuom

Related Stories Patients and pregnant women in Abuom farming community in the Kwabre East District of the Ashanti Region are carried on Okada and Aboboyaa for one mile to board vehicles to hospitals due to poor road network and lack of health facility in the area.



The community with population of 600 has no health facility.



Opinion Leader in the community Mr. Stephen Boakye Yiadom popularly called ‘Agya Boakye’ speaking to Abusua Dawuro’s Osei Kwadwo, said the situation has led to the deaths of many pregnant women due to deplorable road network in the community.



“I lost my sister because we couldn’t get car to take her to hospital. We are suffering too much. The situation is also affecting farming activities in this community. We are appealing to government to come to our aid because we are all Ghanaians,” he said.



However, farmers in the Community said the unmotorable state of the roads has resulted in several losses saying they go through lots of challenges in transporting their produce and goods to surrounding market centers.



They added “we are facing many challenges with regards to the transportation of our foodstuffs to market centers for sale. We have to carry our foodstuffs on our heads before it can go to the market.

“We are appealing to the government to rehabilitate our roads to make them more accessible to prevent our farm produce from perishing,” they said.