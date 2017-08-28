Police Arrest Ten Miscreants & Drug Peddlers In Koforidua

Related Stories The Eastern Regional Police Command has arrested ten suspected drug peddlers and miscreants believed to be engaging in different acts of crime in the New Juaben Municipality.



The ten suspects include a Nigerian and two juveniles. They were arrested during a swoop by the Effiduase District Command led by ASP Daniel Yaro.



The suspects are Kwasi Sarpong, 21, Emmanuel Agyei, 28, Kwabena Agyei, 26, Asante Michael, 19, Anzah Mumuni, 22 and Samuel Atta Brefo, 17.



The rest are Yaovi Otoo,18, Victor Chinedu,21, a Nigerian, Jerry Boabeng,22, and Emmanuel Arthur,14.



Kwasi Sarpong was arrested with a polythene bag which contained 176 wraps of dried leaves believed to be a narcotic substance.



The others were arrested at a spot near Twelve Apostles Church in Asokore.



The Police Operation team also arrested another batch of suspects at a spot behind Oyinka Hotel for unlawful assembly.



Suspect Yaovi Otoo was arrested possessing two compressed slabs of dried leaves and a small quantity of dried leaves in a polythene bag all suspected to be narcotics at a spot near the Zongo market.



Also suspect, Victor Chinedu, 21, a Nigerian, Jerry Boabeng, 22, and a 14-year-old juvenile, Emmanuel Arthur were arrested at a spot near Oyinka Hotel area for unlawful Assemble.



The suspects are being interrogated by the Police while the exhibits have been retained for forensic examination to aid in the prosecution of the suspects.



The Deputy Public Rations officer of the Eastern regional Police Command, Inspector Gideon Boateng told Ultimate News the Regional Police Commander, DCOP Simon Afeku having assumed office few weeks ago, has decided to deal comprehensively with the drug menace in the region and has therefore directed the District and Municipal Commanders to clampdown on drug dealers in their respective jurisdictions.