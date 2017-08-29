Nana Addo Promotes Ken Yeboah, six Other DCOPs

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Ken Yeboah has been promoted to the rank of Commissioner of Police.



His deputy, AC Fred Adu Annim has also been promoted to the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police.



These promotions, done in consultation with the Council of State by President Nana Akufo-Addo, are to take effect from July 1, 2017.



These promotions come alongside the promotions of six other Deputy Commissioners of Police and 30 other Assistant Commissioners of Police.



The other newly promoted Commissioners to the rank of COP are Akuribah Yaagy, Director General/National Patrols; Rev. David Nenyi Ampah-Benyin, Central Regional Police Commander; Charles Kpapu Torkor, Commandant at the Ghana Police Command and Staff Collage; Maxwell Sakipasgo Atingane, Director-General/Motor Traffic and Transport; Bright Oduro, Director-General/Criminal Investigations and Osabarima Oware Pinkro III, Director-General/Research and Planning.



This brings the number of Commissioners of Police in Ghana to 14.



The 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police who have been promoted included officers from the general police pool and medical professionals.



The police administration, earlier in 2017, promoted 61 police inspectors to the rank of Chief Inspectors and 678 sergeants have also been promoted to the rank of Inspectors per regulations 37 of the Police Service Regulations 2012, CI 76.



Those promotions took effect on January 1, 2017, however, there was to be no payment of arrears.

