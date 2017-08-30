Illegal Miner Jailed 8 Years

Related Stories A 25-year old illegal miner Adams Seidu Gonaa alias Lalas has been sentenced to eight years imprisonment by the Wa Circuit Court presided over by Justice Baah Forson Agyepong.



Seidu Gonaa was convicted for stealing 75-inch flat screen television set, a decoder, curtains, electric kettle heater and electric iron valued at GH¢ 56,550.



He pleaded guilty to all four out of the five counts and was convicted on his own plea.



Presenting the facts of the case Detective Sergeant Famous Kweku Agbasah said on the 31 of July 2017 a complainant Issa Shamsudeen, reported to the police of the stealing of the said items.



The convict, Detective Abgasah said broke into the house after causing damage to the window of the house and made away with the items.



Investigations conducted by the police led to the arrest of the convict and retrieval of the items from his room. A locally manufactured pistol was also found in the room of Adams Seidu Gonaa.



He however pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing fire arms without authorityand will re-appear in court on 5 of next month for trial.