Girl, 22, Abandoned After Being Raped By Policeman

Related Stories A 22-year-old woman who was raped by a Police officer is still seeking justice one year after the incident occurred.



Corporal Edem Kelvin Sampson, with the Airport Police Division, is suspected to have carefully planned and carried out the abduction and subsequent rape of his victim in June 2016.



The incident which occurred late in the afternoon, while the victim was returning from work, has left the young lady scarred for life. The matter which was reported to the Madina branch of DOVVSU is yet to receive any action. The victim told Starr News the stigma surrounding her following the incident is destroying her inwardly.



“They pushed me to the back seat of the car and there was this guy with him who locked the door of the car. I was screaming and tried calling my mum but when he saw the phone, he collected the phone. I asked him why he was doing all this and he said he just wanted to talk to me so I should come down. So I kept quiet from then thinking because is a Policeman he knows the law and will not do anything to hurt me.



“We got his house and he asked me to come out of the car, and I told him that whatever he wanted to discuss with me could equally be said in the car while we sit there, he said no and pulled me out of the vehicle,” she recounted.



She continued: “He pushed me to the wall and I fell down and I blacked out. When I opened my eyes I found myself naked on the bed and I realised he had had sex with me. He came closer towards me, I tried pushing him away, but he overpowered me and he had sex with me again. I felt as though I was dead after the ordeal”.



Father of the victim also told Starr News’ Bernard Nassara Saibu that the incident has left his daughter traumatised and broken.



“That night when she came we had to chase her around the quarters before we could catch her. She was in coma, she was not talking and not and responding. So later we prayed for and took her to the hospital and it was confirmed by the gynaecologist that she was raped,” he said.



Doctors at the Legon hospital have confirmed that the victim was raped. Meanwhile, the Madina Police are yet to commence investigations into the incident even though they claim they have invited the suspect for a questioning.