Bui Power Pays Compensation To Farmers

Related Stories Bui Power Authority (BPA), managers of the Bui Dam in the Banda District of Brong-Ahafo Region has released GH¢42,276.92 for the payment of compensation to five farmers whose economic trees and crops would be affected by the Authority’s Solar Project expected to commence this year.



On completion, the project sited at Carpenter in the Bole District of the Northern Region is expected to generate 250 megawatts (MW) of solar energy, a press release signed by Fred Oware, the Chief Executive Officer of BPA, stated.



The compensation was expected be paid to the beneficiaries on Tuesday, August 29, this year.



A copy of the release made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Monday, said the Authority collaborated with the Land Valuation Division (LVD) to enumerate economic assets that were located within the 1000 acre parcel of land earmarked for the solar project.



It said the BPA had already completed expansion works on the Bui Switchyard for the project to commence after the compensation is paid to the beneficiaries.



“The payment is expected to be witnessed by BPA officials, Regional Officers of the LVD, the chiefs and people of Carpenter”, it said.



The 400MW Bui hydro electric project was designed primarily for hydro-power generation. It, however, includes the development of an irrigation scheme for agricultural purposes and presents an opportunity for enhanced eco-system and fisheries.



It also comprises a resettlement and community support programme.



The project, which was expected to cost about $622 million, was funded with a concessional loan of $263.5 million from China, a buyer’s credit of 298.5 million dollars from the EXIM Bank of China together with government’s contribution of $60 million.



It, however, experienced a funding shortfall of $168 million, arising primarily from the unanticipated effects of the 2008 global financial upheavals as well as unforeseen essential works.