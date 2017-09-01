Chief Supports Galamsey Fight

Related Stories The President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi II has emphasized his unflinching support to the government in its efforts to stop illegal gold mining also called ‘galamsey’ in some parts of the country.



The Paramount Chief of Sefwi Ahwiaso Traditional Council was happy that the government was not moved by threats from some alleged illegal miners to vote against the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the next election, if the government proceeded to ban all forms of small scale mining.



The chief believed that the NPP government’s resolve to sanitize the mining space is commendable and worthy of support.



He, therefore, assured that the traditional council and the chiefs in the region will give the government the needed support to succeed in the fight against the illegal mining.



The Paramount chief who is also a board member of the Ghana National Petroleum Company (GNPC) gave the assurance when the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi paid a courtesy call on him as part of his four days working visit to the region.



The ban on illegal mining, which is part of a government-led crusade against the practice, has chalked credible success; however, some recalcitrant miners continue to breach the law.



To this end, armed security men had been deployed to some illegal mining sites to enforce the ban against the practice in a maneuver code-named ‘Operation Vanguard.’



The deployment of the military and police personnel marked the second phase of government’s unwavering determination to deal with the illegal activity.



The paramount chief remarked “We want the government to succeed because the good that will come out of sanitizing the mining space, will benefit all the people in the mining communities.”



The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Kofi Dzamesi told the chief that he was in the region to, among other things, rally the support of traditional leaders in the fight against the galamsey canker to help reclaim the lands and leave for posterity a “green country” and a “clean space.”



“Illegal miners have polluted critical fresh water sources, destroyed vegetation and ecosystems, and threaten security of the nation with their unregulated activities”, the minister asserted.



He continued “Many illegal miners have also lost their lives operating in poorly dug pits to reach precious metals and so their activities need to be regulated”.