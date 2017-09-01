4 Wee Dealers Busted

Related Stories Four people, including two women, have been arrested by the police for allegedly dealing in dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp, also known as wee.



The female suspects, arrested at Ahwerewa in the Atwima Nwabiagya District of the Ashanti Region, are 60-year-old Abena Akyiaa and Ama Werekowaa, 34.



They are currently in the hands of the district police command alongside their male suspected counterparts, Kwaku Asamoah, 67 and Akwasi Nicholas.



The police have described the arrest of Kwaku Asamoah and Abena Akyiaa, a couple, as very crucial in their fight against narcotics use at Ahwerewa.



DSP Emmanuel Asiamah, Atwima Nwabiagya District Police Commander, said Kwaku Asamoah and Abena Akyiaa are known wee dealers at Ahwerewa.



The couple, he said, had reportedly been selling the stuff to some of the town folks and other people in the neighbouring communities for some time now as the police had been tracking them.



According to him, at about 9:30 pm on Wednesday, the police had information that the couple was selling wee in the house and so his men rushed there.



When they reached the house, they saw Werekowaa, an occupant of the house, selling quantities of wrapped substance in a polythene bag suspected to be wee, to Nicholas.



Nicholas and Werekowaa, who was still in possession of another polythene bag also containing the substance, according to DSP Asiamah, were quickly apprehended.



Upon a search of a room in the house, the police found seven jute sacks, 22 wraps and two slabs, all containing the dry leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.



Asamoah and Akyiaa, the police officer asserted, claimed ownership of the items and were also arrested to assist in investigations.



DSP Asiamah complained that lawbreakers at Ahwerewa and the nearby areas are usually emboldened by the use of wee to carry out nefarious activities.