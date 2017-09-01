No Show At JB ‘Killers’ Trial

Related Stories The Accra Central District Court yesterday could not continue hearing of the case involving two persons, who are in police custody, over the murder of Joseph Boakye Danquah-Adu, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region.



This is because the prosecution, led by DSP George Amegah, prayed the court to grant the prosecution another adjournment.



Over the past weeks, the prosecution had appeared before the court, presided over by Arit Nsemoh, ostensibly to ask for adjournments.



At the last sitting, the prosecution, while asking for another adjournment, stated that the Attorney-General’s (AG’s) Department had received a duplicate copy of the case docket.



The prosecution claimed that the docket was receiving attention at the AG’s office.



The police said the Attorney-General had assured the prosecution that it was working expeditiously on the advice to enable the prosecution start the committal process.



Daniel Asiedu, 19, aka Sexy Don Don, a phone dealer and Vincent Bosso aka Junior Agogo, a phone repairer, have been remanded into police custody over the death of the MP.



State prosecutors had earlier asked for more time for further investigations into the case.



The state had argued that the nature of the case was such that the victim never survived to tell his side of the story.



The prosecution indicated that it had to get conclusive evidence in the matter.



The trial magistrate as a result, warned the prosecution not to come and ask for another adjournment, but must come and tell the court something bright.



The prosecution again on July 29, told the court that the police had stumbled upon fresh leads in the case.



Although the prosecution did not disclose the nature of the leads to the court, the prosecutor emphasized that the police were working on them.



The accused persons were hauled before the court two days after an Accra High Court had discharged them over the murder of the legislator.



The Attorney-General and Minister for Justice had earlier entered Nolle Prosequi (NP) to drop the previous charges against the accused persons in respect of the case – which was at the stage of empanelling a seven-member jury for the trial.



Sefakor Batse, a senior state attorney, had told the court, presided over by Justice Lawrence L. Mensah, that per Section 54 of the Criminal and other Offences Act, the AG had entered NP in respect of the case.



Daniel Asiedu and Bosso were subsequently rearrested minutes after their discharge and fresh charges preferred against them.



Sexy Don Don has been slapped with murder while Agogo faces abetment of murder.



In the case of Agogo, the prosecutor, DSP Amegah, held that he (Agogo) at about 1:00 am on February 9, 2016 at Shiashie, East Legon, in Accra, abetted Sexy Don Don to commit murder.



Don Don, according to the prosecution, on the same day and time, intentionally and unlawfully caused the death of Mr JB Danquah, fondly called JB.



The pleas of the two have not been taken.