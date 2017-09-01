Fire Destroys Asantehene's Private Kitchen

Related Stories The private kitchen of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II was on Thursday afternoon gutted by fire destroying property worth thousands of Ghana cedis.



A timely intervention by personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) prevented the fire from causing an extensive damage to other rooms in the Manhyia Palace.



The kitchen is located in the inner perimeter of the Palace, in a restricted area.



Two fire tenders were responded swiftly to the incident.



Graphic Online has gathered that the fire was said to have started from a cooking stove but fire service officials have said they have initiated an investigation into the incident and can only comment after investigations are completed.