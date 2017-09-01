Follow Up On Alleged MP Killers’ Case At AG’s Office - Court

Related Stories An Accra District Court hearing the case of two persons allegedly involved in the murder of J. B. Danquah Adu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North, has tasked prosecution to follow up on the case docket at the Attorney General’s office.



The court presided over by Ms Arit Nsemoh gave the advice when Daniel Asiedu and Vincent Bosso appeared before the court.



When the matter was called before the court, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amegah prayed for an adjournment.



The police has since forwarded a duplicate docket to the AG’s Office for advice. The court therefore adjourned the matter to September 14.



Asiedu and Bosso have been charged with abetment of crime to wit murder. Asiedu has additionally been charged with murder. Their pleas have been preserved.



They were discharged from a High Court when the Attorney-General filed for discontinuation of the earlier trial but were later re-arrested and fresh charges preferred.



Earlier, Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amega told the court that Aseidu resides at Agbogboloshie and Bosso was his friend.



He said the deceased Joseph Boakye Danquah Adu was the MP for Abuakwa North constituency in the Eastern Region.



Aseidu had been talking to Bosso to plan some robbery expedition. On February 8, last year, at about 23:30 hours Aseidu and Bosso armed themselves with various implements such as a screw driver, a cutter and knife, left Agbogboloshie to East Legon on a robbery spree.



The accused persons walked around to see which house they were going to rob and eventually pointed at the house of the deceased as a potential house to be robbed. Bosso however left after a disagreement on the choice of the MP”s house.



He said Aseidu entered the house of the deceased and noticed that there was light in the MP’s bedroom upstairs and that he could not easily access the room.



Aseidu took a ladder as aid and climbed onto the porch and entered the room through the window.



The deceased, who had arrived home earlier around 23:40 hours, had gone to bed. Asiedu on seeing the lights on in the deceased’s room entered and began to search the room. In the process, the MP woke up and attempted to stop Aseidu.



Asiedu, who had a knife stabbed the deceased several times in the neck and chest. The MP bled and collapsed.



While Aseidu was stabbing the MP, he (Asiedu) also sustained various cuts in his palm and chest.



Asiedu found in the room three mobile phones and later escaped through the adjourning house and fled.



A security man in the deceased’s house later found that the ladder was on the wall to the deceased room. The security man raised an alarm and he and other occupants in the house entered the MP’s room and saw the deceased in a pool of blood.



Autopsy report indicated that the MP died of excessive bleeding as a result of multiple stabbing. Investigations led to the arrest of the accused persons.



Aseidu had indicated that he only went there to steal.