Businessman Convicted For Presenting Fake Bank Statement For Visa

Related Stories A businessman who presented forged bank statement in order to secure a German visa has been convicted by an Accra District Court.



Oniel Awal was convicted and sentenced to pay a fine of GH¢600.00 in default serve six month jail term for presenting forged documents.



On the charge of possessing of forged documents, the court ordered him to pay a fine of GH¢540.00 in default serve four months imprisonment. Sentences are however to run concurrently.



This was after Awal had pleaded guilty to the two charges. Awal’s counsel described the incident as regrettable and prayed the court to tamper justice with mercy.



Defence counsel said his client was a single parent had never fallen foul of the law, adding that handing down on his client a custodial sentence would bring hardship on his seven year old son who accused was currently taking care of.



Handing down the sentence, the trial judge Ms Arit Nsemoh warned him not to appear before the court again for engaging in any similar offences.



The court noted that offences committed by the accused was not an aggravated one and further took into consideration his seven year old son.



Prosecuting Detective Inspector Simon Apiorsornu told the court that Awal who was based in Cape Coast on July 4, this year, applied for a German Visa and presented a bank statement to the German Embassy.



Prosecuting said during an interview an officer of the Embassy found out that the Agricultural Development Bank (ADB) statement submitted by accused had been falsified.



Accused further disclosed that he had no money in his ADB account hence he contacted a friend known as Ken and he (Ken) also contacted an unknown man who sent the accused person a bank statement.



When the Police wrote to the Bank it came to light that the bank statement was false.