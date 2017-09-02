Forge Stronger Partnership With Government To Bring Development

Related Stories Religious bodies have been asked to deepen their cooperation with the government to bring development - transform the lives of the people.



Mr. Osei Assibey Antwi, the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), who made the call said they needed to forge stronger partnership because they had a shared goal of promoting the welfare of all the citizens.



He said this when he joined members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission at Eid al Adha celebration.



He spoke of the unwavering determination of the government to work hard to fight poverty and make things better for everybody.



He made reference to the free Senior High School (SHS) policy, the planting for food and jobs programme, the one district, one factory project and steps taken to strengthen the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) and said these clearly showed their eagerness to keep faith with the people.



Mr. Assibey Antwi said they would never betray the trust of Ghanaians and called on them to stand solidly behind the government.



He used the occasion to remind the Islamic faithful to avoid religious intolerance and extremism.



They should accept to live in total peace and harmony with their neighbors, he added.



He advised them to continue to submit to Allah, shun vengeance and immoral acts.



Maulvi Abdul Hameed Tahir, the Regional Missionary, asked Muslims to stick to the true teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed and to denounce violence, inhuman and atrocious acts.