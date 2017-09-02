Let The Tenets Of Eid-Ul-Adha Strengthen You To Deliver - CDS

Related Stories Lieutenant General Obed Akwa, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), has called on Muslim servicemen to renew their commitment to ensuring national and international peace to safeguard the world for the future generation.



He urged the servicemen to let the Eid-Ul-Adha celebration strengthen their resolve to stay alert to the tenets of the profession, which are in tandem with their spiritual aspirations.



The CDS made the call in a speech read on his behalf at this year’s Eid-Ul-Adha prayers at the Al-Aziz Central Mosque at Burma Camp in Accra.



The prayer service, on the theme: “Sacrifice: The Essence of Religion,” was led by the Acting Chief Imam of the Ghana Armed Forces, Captain Muhammed Alhassan.



Eid-Ul-Adha is an important religious festival on the Islamic calendar celebrated in the 10th month of the Thul-Haj, during which Muslims pray and meditate in commemoration of "The Duty of Sacrifice" dating back to the era of Prophet Abraham.



Lt. Gen. Akwa said the occasion reminded Muslims of the selflessness and humility demonstrated by Prophet Ibrahim to Almighty Allah when he willingly obeyed Him to sacrifice his only son.



“The lessons of this significant ritual should never be lost on us as professional soldiers who have sworn an oath of service to our nation.



“I implore you to remain loyal to authority and the nation, as Prophet Muhammed taught and demonstrated to the Almighty Allah,” he said.



The CDS exhorted them to demonstrate love, togetherness, and esprit-de-corps to succeed in all endeavours.



Capt. Alhassan advised Ghanaians to obey authority and all personnel placed above them in leadership to propel development and the peace of the nation.



Lieutenant General Akwa donated a bull and an undisclosed amount of money to the Islamic Community in Burma Camp for the celebration.