Shop Attendant In Court Over Defilement

Two persons who took turns to defile a 14-year old girl on a school veranda at Achimota have been put an Accra Circuit Court.



Michael Aleke, who has been charged with defilement, has pleaded not guilty.



The court presided over by Mrs. Janet Harriet Akweley Quaye remanded him into custody to reappear on September 12.



The Police say they are hunting for one Wiseman who also defiled the victim earlier near the crime scene.



Prosecuting Chief Inspector Kofi Atimbire prayed the court to grant the Police some time to complete investigations by interrogating Aleke.



Prosecution, therefore, opposed the grant of bail to Aleke.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said the complainant is a Miner residing at Achimota and a step father to the victim.



Prosecution said Wiseman who is at large is a student at Achimota Senior High School and Aleke is a Shop Attendant residing near Achimota Basic School, Accra.



On July 3, this year, at about midnight the victim visited Wiseman at Achimota Basic School and he took her to the veranda of Class five block and had sex with.



After the act, prosecution said the victim was going home when Aleke approached the victim and took her to another portion of the school veranda and had sex with her from behind.



Chief Inspector Atimbire said the victim after the act complained of abdominal pains so Aleke took her in a taxi and he went to purchase medicine for her at Osu.



Aleke then brought the victim to Achimota New Station and left her to go home.



According to prosecution, the victim did not inform anyone until the complainant detected a change in her attitude and the manner she carried herself around and she revealed her ordeal and mentioned the names of the accused persons.



A report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service at Tesano where a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical attention.



Aleke was subsequently arrested by the Police and during interrogation he admitted the offence.