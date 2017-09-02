32 Arrested At Okagya For Illegal Mining

Related Stories Thirty-two people have been arrested for allegedly engaging in illegal mining at Okagya, near Kwabeng in the Atiwa District in the Eastern Region.



They were arrested by the Eastern Regional Anti-Galamsey Task Force, codenamed, Operation Vanguard, last Thursday when the task force was on a patrol duty to flush out illegal miners in the Kwabeng area.



It retrieved 20 pumping machines, three water hoses, one grease gun, one carpet, two head pans and one locally manufactured rifle with three live cartridges from the mining site at Okagya.



Suspects



A statement signed by the Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Mr Ebenezer Tetteh, and released to the press yesterday gave the names of the suspects as Godwin Fianu, 37; Yaw Forson, 41; Fuseini Sulley, 35; Ali Seidu, 50; Zandia Akolugo, 48; Akomea Boateng, 37; Emmanuel Owusu, 27; Tormenu Eric, 27; Francis Portufe, 19, and Muniru Fuseini, 19.



Others are Camping Mohammed, 29; Kwasi Ali, 35; Kofi Frimpong, 46; Amartey Gideon, 22; Haruna Iddrisu, 20; Charles Asumang, 41; Samuel Yeboah, 48; Kofi Adjei, 46; Desmond Nana Agyemang, 32; Kwadwo Nsiah, 47, and Kofi Agyemang, 39.



The rest are Kwabena Kwarteng, 50; Ofori Kwame, 42; Lawrence Boateng, 28; Daniel Teye, 38; Frank Mensah, 44; Isaac Mensah, 28; Yaw Amoateng, 30; Kofi Osei, 39; Naba Tia, 27, and Aboagye Agyemang, 37.



The police said the suspects would be arraigned after further investigations had been completed.