Achimota SHS Student Defiles 14-Year-Old Girl

Related Stories A student of Achimota Senior High School is summoned before an Accra Circuit Court for defiling a 14-year-old girl on the school veranda at Achimota in Accra.



The student, whose name is given as Wiseman, is said to have rushed the victim into sex on the Class five block veranda at the Achimota basic school when the girl had visited him in midnight.



Unfortunately for the girl whose name was withheld, got defiled again by one Michael Aleke, a Shop Attendant, who resides near the school site.



Hearing at the Circuit Court presided over by Mrs. Janet Harriet Akweley Quaye, the Chief Prosecution, Inspector Kofi Atimbire, indicated that, right after the victim was going home after being defiled by Wiseman at that midnight, got approached again by Aleke, who took her to another portion of the school veranda and had sex with her from behind.



He narrated again that, the victim after the act complained of abdominal pain, so Aleke took her in a taxi and he went to purchase medicine for her at Osu.



Chief Inspector Atimbire, continued, the victim did not inform anyone until the complainant detected a change in her attitude and the manner she carried herself around and she revealed her ordeal and she began to mention the names of the accused persons.



Subsequently, a report was made to the Domestic Violence and Victim’s Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service at Tesano where a medical form was issued to the victim to seek medical attention.



Aleke was subsequently arrested by the Police and during interrogation, he admitted the offence.



The chief prosecution further prayed the court to grant the Police enough time to complete investigations with Aleke as well as his accomplice, Wiseman.



Aleke, who pleaded not guilty to the charges against him was refused bail by the court.



According to the Chief Inspector, the complainant was a Miner residing at Achimota and a step father to the victim.



Aleke is remanded into custody to reappear on September 12, as Wiseman is currently under police search.