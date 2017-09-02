Men Abusing Aphrodisiacs To Satisfy Women – Medical Practitioner

Related Stories Medical practitioner and chief executive officer for victory regenerative centre in Kumasi, Dr. Martin Asante has attributed the increasing use of aphrodisiac by most Ghanaian men to sympathy for their partners in terms of satisfying them sexually.



According to Dr Asante, most men lack the ability to meet the standard of sexual satisfaction their partners need hence the intake of these drugs.



“Most men take these aphrodisiac because they are not able to satisfy their partners and therefore have to take drugs with the aim of giving their partners the best of sex” he said in an interview with OTEC NEWS.



Dr Asante however downplayed arguments that the use of aphrodisiacs was unhealthy.



He explains that there are types of aphrodisiac but taking the wrong ones especially with artificial and foreign ones can be dangerous to one’s health.



He stated that there are local medicines especially made form the roots and other parts of trees which are good for sexual enhancement.



He thereafter stressed that taking of aphrodisiac is suppose to be purposely for old aged since they lack the ability to ”travel far” when making love due to their age and strength, and warned the youth to desist from taking such drugs especially the artificial and imported ones.



He explained that the use of aphrodisiacs made from artificial substances normally blocks the human veins thereby hampering enough blood flow within the body leading to serious complications, including early stroke.