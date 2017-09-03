Kasoa: Tanker Fire Avoidable – Anaglate

Related Stories The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has said an accident that caused a fuel tanker to catch fire and burn completely on Saturday, September 2 could have been prevented if the driver followed basic fire safety precaution.



“If you are driving and you observe that the long shaft is removed, you don’t have to keep moving.



“The metal being scratched on the street could create friction, heat and that will be enough to ignite fire,” Deputy Public Relations Officer Prince Billy Anaglate indicated.



According to him, firemen received calls around 9:30 pm that a fuel tanker was on fire along the Weija-Kasoa road.



He said the reason for the fire was because the shaft of the vehicle detached yet the driver continued moving and the friction between the shaft and the street produced sparks.



Unfortunately, there were leakages and this caused the fire.



He is, therefore, calling for intensive fire prevention education for motorists.



"All those people driving should be available for fire safety education. It is important for the owners of the tankers to at least appreciate the importance of fire safety education,” he told Joy FM.