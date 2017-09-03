Old Student Of Achimota School Marries Gay Partner (PHOTOS+VIDEO)

Related Stories One of Ghana’s foremost second cycle institution, Achimota Senior High School (Motown) has recorded its first openly celebrated gay marriage.



An Alumnus of Motown (91 Year Group), Stephen Anertey Caesar, tied the knot with his male partner, Ryan Lathrum, at Sonoma Valley in America.



A woman who is believed to be the mother and a Ghanaian walked boldly with her son, Stephen Anertey Caesar and presented him to his gay partner, Ryan Lathrum.



One of the guest at the wedding stated, "The only school that has produced presidents not only in Ghana but in Zimbabwe, in The Gambia and so we support Stephen by singing our school's song."



Some of the guests believed to be Alumni of Motown joined in singing Achimota's school anthem.



They sang Achimota's school anthem boldly and showed their support to their colleague, Stephen Anertey Caesar.





