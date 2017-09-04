Mineworkers’ Union Proposes Harmonization Of Mining Policy Initiatives

Related Stories The Ghana Mineworkers’ Union has made raft of proposals urging government to synchronize all key policy initiatives of multinational mining companies into a public-private partnership arrangement to drive faster development agenda of mining communities.



The Union believes that with proper policy coherence, stakeholders could build a new paradigm of economic activities that would transcend mining and ensure lifelong benefits to host communities.



Prince William Ankrah, Mineworkers Union General Secretary, who made the proposal asked for possible integration of policies like the Mineral Development Fund, One-district-one-factory and the Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.



Mr Ankrah was speaking to at the mid-year national executive council meeting of the union held between August 31 and September 1, 2017 at New Abirem in the Eastern Region



He said putting the policies in a unified public-private partnership arrangement would push quicker the development agenda of host mining communities and make the overall contribution of the hitherto segregated policies more meaningful in the long run.



“We believe that with proper policy coherence, the stakeholders could build new paradigm of economic activities that would transcend mining,” he said.



The Union commended government for prioritizing the Abboso Glass Factory and the Bonsa Tyre Factory under its one-district-on-factory ambitious industrialization programme which are located within mining enclaves whilst many other economically viable buffer enterprises are exploited as part of the broader gold rush agenda.



“The President did raise the need to have a gold refinery in the Tarkwa area and we look forward to seeing it happen,” he added.



Mr Ankrah also raised concerns about developments in AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, saying “it continues to be a major source of worry to all industry stakeholders given the contribution of this critical state asset to the socioeconomic development of our nation in the past.”



He said the potential of the company to create employment for the teeming unemployed masses as a more sustainable strategy to eliminating galamsey and its consequences on the nation could not be under estimated.



“We call on government and AngloGold Ashanti to speed up their conversation targeted at reopening the Mine in order to create employment opportunities and boost the revenue stream of the ailing economy,” he added.



Mr Emmanuel Ofosu-Yeboah, Senior Human Resource Manager at Newmont Akyem Mine, said the peaceful and harmonious industrial climate remained critical prerequisite for successful business.



“All stakeholder relationships can be challenged at times,” he added, “but I am confident our ability to work together to continue our successful track record of ensuring an uninterrupted supply of productive and skilled employees and sustaining good jobs with fair, competitive benefits and pay.”