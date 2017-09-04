Oguaa Celebrate Fetu Afahye

Related Stories A grand and colourful durbar of chiefs was held in Cape Coast (Oguaa) last weekend to climax the celebration of the annual Fetu Afahye of the people of the area.



The young and old, both Ghanaians and foreigners, gathered to be part of the festival and thereby turned the usually quiet city into a beehive of activities.



Hundreds of people joined the procession of the seven traditional militia, the Asafo companies, and queens and chiefs in palanquins as they went through the principal streets of the metropolis before converging on the Jubilee Park to be addressed.



The Minister of Railway Development, Mr. Joe Ghartey, who represented President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, said the government planned to establish a fish processing plant, under the one-district, one-factory initiative, in the area.



Job opportunities



He said the project was expected to reduce unemployment in the area in particular and the country in general.



Mr. Ghartey said the government was committed to its promises to the people and would work to ensure that Ghanaians were provided job opportunities that would significantly improve their living standards.



To that end, he said, it would go to all lengths to implement the one-district, one-factory initiative to ensure that Ghana bounced back onto the path of economic prosperity.



He said the one-constituency, one-million-dollar initiative would also be implemented soon under the development authorities to bring further relief to the people.



Avoid diseases



The Central Regional Minister, Mr. Kwamena Duncan, advised the people to keep their communities clean to avoid the outbreak of diseases.



A Deputy Minister of Education and Member of Parliament for Cape Coast North, Mrs. Barbara Asher Ayisi, called on the traditional authorities to help fight teenage pregnancy in the region and support the youth to seek higher education.



Omanhen



The Omanhen of the Oguaa Traditional Area, Osabarimba Kwesi AttaII, appealed to the government to restore the 30 percent quota system of admission to senior high schools.



He said the land on which the schools were built was for the chiefs and their people and it was only fair that the quota system granted for admission to the schools be restored.