Nigerian Human Trafficker Arrested For Luring 4 Girls Into Prostitution In Ghana

A Nigerian businesswoman was on Monday remanded in police custody by the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly trafficking four Nigerian girls into Ghana and forcing them to engage in prostitution.



The accused person, Blessing Antia, was said to have convinced the girls to follow her to Ghana by enticing them with jobs as sales girls, but rather ended up forcing them into prostitution.



When the girls demanded their freedom, Blessing was alleged to have demanded GHC4,000 each from them before granting them freedom.



She was also alleged to have forcibly collected some panties and pubic hair of the girls with a threat that they will go mad if they refuse to work as prostitutes.



At Monday’s hearing, Blessing pleaded not guilty to four counts of human trafficking before the court, presided over by Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye.



Boutique owner



Presenting the prosecution case, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Mr Cletus Abadamlora, said in June, 2017, Blessing travelled to Nigeria, convinced two of the girls that she was a boutique owner in Ghana and would like to employ them as sales girls.



“On June 14, 2017, the girls arrived in Ghana. Two days after their arrival, Blessing sent them to a hostel and later sent them to a place known as ‘Bigot’ at Lapaz, where she forced them into prostitution,’’ the prosecutor said.



In August, 2017, DSP Abadamlora explained that Blessing used the same tactics and lured two other Nigeria girls into Ghana, and once again forced them into prostitution.



“On August 17, 2017, Blessing forcibly collected some of the girls’ panties and pubic hair and threatened them that they will go mad if they refused to work as prostitutes. She then asked them to pay her GHC 4,000 each before they could be released,’’ he said.



The prosecutor added that on August 30, 2017, the four girls managed to report their ordeal to the police, leading to the arrest of Blessing.