Man In Court For Sodomising Teenager

Related Stories A 26-year-old driver was on Monday put before the Accra Circuit Court for allegedly sodomising a 16-year-old boy at Nima in Accra.



The prosecution claimed the accused, Shafiwu Abdalla, allegedly took advantage of the boy after convincing him that there were some evil spirits following him and he could help him to get rid of them.



At Monday’s hearing, Abdalla pleaded not guilty to unnatural carnal knowledge and was granted bail in the sum of Ghc 40,000 with two sureties by the court, presided over by, Mrs Jane Harriet Akweley Quaye.



Per the bail conditions, all the sureties must be gainfully employed.



Hearing continues on September 25, 2017



Evil spirits



The prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP), Mrs Agnes Boafo, told the court that the 16-year-old boy resided with his mother at Nima, the same area where Abdalla also resided



According to her, in April 2017, the boy visited Abdalla to search for his brother, who happened to be a friend of Abdalla, but he did not meet the brother.



“Abdalla who was by then in the room took advantage and told the boy he has seen some evil spirit following him and he would like to help him. He then mixed charcoal with water and told the victim to bath, after that he told the boy to go home and come back the next day,’’ ASP Boafo said.



It was the case of the prosecution that the boy went back to Abdalla’s house the next day, and he repeated the same act.



“On the third day, the 16-year-old boy visited Abdalla again. This time Abdalla asked the boy to undress and had anal sex with him,’’ the prosecutor said.



According to ASP Boafo, Abdalla continued to have sex with the boy, but on August 28, 2017, the boy refused and reported this ordeal to his mother.



The mother, according to the prosecutor, reported the matter to the Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Ghana Police Service (DOVVSU), leading to Abdalla’s arrest.