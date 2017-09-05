Ghana Will Shine In 2018 - Prophet Kofi Nyame

Related Stories Abidjan-based Archbishop Charles Kofi Nyame aka Unbreakable, founder and leader of Destiny Foundation Prayer Ministry International, which is headquartered in Cote d’Ivoire, has declared that Ghanaians will from next year start seeing improvement in their lives.



According to Prophet Unbreakable, God revealed to him that Ghana has been blessed, hence new things are coming to happen in the country from next year.



He therefore entreated Ghanaians to exercise patience, be united, love one another and pray for the country and the leaders.



“God revealed to me that Ghana will change from next year; there will be more jobs, and businesses will flourish. The country will shine in the eyes of the world and every individual will see success and prosperity in his or her life. The country will see progress and success under the new leadership. All we need is to be united, love one another and let’s pray for our leaders and the country,” Prophet Kofi Nyame indicated.



The prophet, who has for the past 33 years been gifted with healing HIV patients and curing all types of diseases, will have a spiritual encounter programme for individuals who need spiritual breakthrough from 3rd September to 1st October, 2017 in Maroni, Cote d`Ivoire.



The 30-day spiritual encounter is designed for members and non-members of the church to accelerate their spiritual growth and also heal the sick.



According to the well-respected prophet, who has many branches across Africa, instead of Christians to focus on the word of God, they move from one place to the other for people to pray for them.



Nothing can be done as a Christian without knowing the word of God; one can do all things, including anointing, when the person knows the word, the Almighty God has anointed me to heal the sick, he added.



He urged Christians to dig into the word and use it as their walking stick, move by it and stop going round seeking anointing through ‘pray for me.’



The Abidjan-based prophet hinted that to get out of the snare of the wicked ones is to get closer to God because in Him is everything, adding, “God is still in the miracle business and anybody who relies on Him would not be consumed.”



Prophet Unbreakable has other branches at Medie, Adjen Kotoku, and Nkawkaw, Kwaku-Juwurah – all in Ghana.