Naval Officer Remanded For Allegedly Killing Man Over Phone

A 26-year-old Naval officer, Nii Ayi Ankra Mustapha, has been arrested by the Kasoa District Police Command after he had allegedly stabbed a young man to death at Kasoa in the Central Region.



According to an eyewitness, the victim, Oscar Yaw Owusu, 34, bled profusely from his chest and abdomen where he was stabbed.



He was pronounced dead on arrival at the Kasoa Polyclinic.



The incident, which occurred at Kasoa High Tension around 9:30 p.m. last Friday, was the result of an argument between Owusu and the suspect over a mobile phone.



Nii Mustapha was put before the Kasoa-Ofaakor District Court yesterday and remanded in prison custody in Winneba.



He is an Ordinary Seaman (OS) stationed at the Sekondi Harbour in the Western Region.



Accounts



Per the account of a middle-aged man who claimed to be an eyewitness, the incident happened during a small party organised by some of Owusu’s friends to mark the Eid-ul-Fitr celebration last Friday.



He said during the party, three men in military uniforms approached the revellers and subjected them to a body search.



“After the search, the three men demanded that we give them our mobile phones, but Owusu protested and said he would not do that. This resulted in a scuffle between him and the suspect,” the witness said.



Angered by Owusu’s behaviour, Nii Mustapha brought out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Owusu on his chest and stomach.



Immediately he saw blood gushing out from Owusu’s body, the witness said, Nii Mustapha made an attempt to flee but he was apprehended by some of the youth of the area.



Nii Mustapha’s friends, however, managed to escape.



Owusu was rushed to the Kasoa Polyclinic but was pronounced dead on arrival.



The body has been conveyed to the Police Hospital morgue, while the Kasoa Police continue with investigations into the incident.



Police confirmation



When contacted, the Kasoa District Police Commander, Superintendent Stephen Ahiatafu, confirmed the incident but declined to comment on it, saying that the police were still conducting investigations.