All Qualified BECE Candidates Will Get Placement-Deputy Minister

Related Stories Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Minister for Education in-charge of Secondary Education, has assured parents that there was vacancy to accommodate every Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) candidates who qualified to go into Senior High School (SHS).



“All BECE candidates who did not get placement in SHSs would certainly get placements in schools where vacancies exist”.



Dr Adutwum who gave the assurance in Accra at a press briefing, said the Ministry was working to address challenges associated with the Computerized School Selection Placement Secretariat (CSSPS).



He said the Ministry had acquired new servers and would make sure there were backup plans to address any challenge in the system.



“Government is also trying to liaise with some internet cafes to help BECE graduates patronize the online portal for placement,” he added.



The Deputy Minister cautioned heads of SHS not to force parents to pay for anything since the free SHS programme takes care of all students’ bills.



Dr Adutwum stressed that the Ministry had meetings with head teachers of various SHSs to make them understand that students would not be sacked from school for non-payment of any fees.



He said in case the Parent-Teacher Association of any school decides to undertake any project, parents were not to be forced to pay.



The Ghana Education Service last week announced an extension for the placement of BECE candidates after it emerged that over 100,000 qualified candidates had still not been placed.



The GES asked qualified students who were not placed to go online and select an option available during a window that will end on Tuesday, September 5.