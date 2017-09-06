Two Porters Jailed For Stealing From Okaishie Warehouse

Prosecution said the complainant experienced series of theft at his warehouse Related Stories Two Porters who stole cartons of confessionary worth GH¢12,000.00 from a warehouse at Okaishie have been sentenced to one year imprisonment each by an Accra Circuit Court.



Zibo Mustapha, 25, and Rashid Amadu, aged 19 both from Niger were found guilty on the charges of unlawful entry and stealing.



The Court presided over by Mrs Priscilla Dapaa Mireku sentenced them to one year imprisonment each on each count. Sentences are to run concurrently.



The case as presented by Sergeant Mabel Afful is that the complainant Abdulai Kuka Tahiru is a trader who manages his mother’s shop at Okaishie Market, Accra.



Prosecution said in the first and second week of March this year, the complainant experienced series of theft at his warehouse.



The theft remained a mystery to the complainant because the warehouse was not broken into.

Based on that Prosecution said on March 14, this year, at about 12:00 noon, the complainant asked his sister Aisha Salihu to take stock of goods in the warehouse to ascertain the quantity of stolen goods.



To her surprise, the complainant’s sister, met the convicts in the warehouse with three cartons of Nuss Chocolate and they took to their heels.



Prosecution said Aisha shouted for help and the convicts were apprehended and during a search, a key to the warehouse was found on Mustapha.



During Police interrogation, Amadu said it was Zibo who asked him to assist him to arrange cartons of goods in the warehouse.



Zibo also mentioned one Master Awudu as the one who sent him to convey three cartons of Nuss Chocolate to an unknown person at Rawlings Park.