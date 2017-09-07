How Paul Adom-Otchere Went Ballistic Over Manasseh’s “Cerebral Weaknesses” - VIDEO

What appeared as a simple Facebook post last Saturday by Manasseh Azure Awuni of the Multimedia Group Limited regarding another colleague, Paul Adom-Otchere of Metro TV, is likely to trigger ‘war’ between the two journalists.

Mr. Adom-Otchere, who hosts Good Evening Ghana, was alleged to have sent a controversial press statement issued by the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) which cautioned the media over what it believed to be excesses in the practice of investigative journalism in the country.

Mr. Manasseh, whose recent work alleged government contracts secured by a Ghanaian company was inflated and felt slighted by the GJA statement, questioned Adom-Otchere’s interest in the matter and why he is the one sending such statement to media houses.

But Mr. Adom-Otchere hit back at Mr. Manasseh Azure questioning his competence in investigative journalism, claiming the work of the latter is tainted with what he termed “cerebral weaknesses”.

Video below-