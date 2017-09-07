Southern Ghana To Experience Rains In The Latter Part Of September

Related Stories The middle and coastal areas of the country are expected to experience this year’s minor rainy season around the latter part of September.



Northern Ghana, on the other hand, is still experiencing its rainy season, which is expected to taper off during the early part of October.



Mr Tetteh Portuphy, Head of the Forecasting Session of the Ghana Meteorological Agency, told the Ghana News Agency, that the sun is expected to cross the equator by September 21st, and that was expected to precipitate convective activities along the coast and the middle belt areas of the country.



Southern Ghana has two rainy seasons in the course of the year, consisting of a major season which occurs earlier in the year and a minor one which takes place later in the year.



Northern Ghana on the other hand, has a single major rainy season during the year.