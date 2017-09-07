More Trouble @ NABPTEX …As Missing State Vehicle found with Former Executive Secretary

Related Stories A cream colour Toyota Camry with registration number ER-2823-11, belonging to the state, which got missing early this year has been found at the residence of the former Executive Secretary of the National Board for Professional and Technical Examination, (NABPTEX). Mr Francis Tagbor.



Investigations by the New Crusading GUIDE indicate that the former Boss of NABPTEX, Francis Tagbor, drove the car to his house when his time was due for retirement and it has been there since.



This comes at a time that the president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo has suspended the policy allowing civil and public servants to purchase state vehicles and assets when going on retirement.



Meanwhile when the New Crusading Guide contacted the former executive secretary of NABPTEX on the issue, Francis Tagbor confirmed that the car is in his custody and that he is making preparation to purchase is from the state .He noted that he is keeping the car in his house to prevent it from rusting even though he has not paid a dime.



“So far I haven’t paid anything for the car. This is because Approval would have to come from the state first before I can pay anything. As at now I don’t know what I am going to pay. I am keeping the car in my house because I don’t want is to get spoiled. See, as I speak to you, the car of my deputy who went on retirement has been parked there at the office premises and it is rusting” he stated.



“First of all, before I took the car home, I wrote a memo to Mr. Isaac Boamah, the Administrative Secretary at NABPTEX That I wanted to purchase the vehicles. I have a copy of the memo here with me. There is a procedure, when the Executive Secretaries are leaving for retirement the state transport company is invited to come and evaluate the vehicles that he would be going home with. They come and do evaluation that is after payment has been made. In my case, evaluation has not been done so I cannot go and make any payment. I am waiting for government to reply my letter as to whether or not I would be allowed to purchase the car.



Asked if he is aware that government has stopped public and civil servants from purchasing state vehicles? He said “Yes. We are aware. That is why I sent the car back to the office two weeks ago but the new Executive Secretary , Sheila Boamah … brought it back to me .We have applied for it but approval has not been given . When the issue came up I complied and sent it back but the New Executive Director brought it back. If they want it they can come for it” he concluded.