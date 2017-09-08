Woman Remanded For Pressing Hot Iron On Colleague’s Breasts

library image Related Stories A businesswoman who allegedly pressed a hot iron on her colleague’s breasts, right hand and the left side of her face at La, has been remanded into custody by an Accra Circuit Court.



The accused is said to have had a scuffle with the complainant over the use of a socket in the house.



Jacklyn Obuluke charged with causing harm has pleaded not guilty.



She is expected to reappear on September 14, before the court presided over Mrs Harriet Jane Akweley Quaye.



Prosecuting Inspector E. Ahaligah said the complainant Roselyn Britten is unemployed. Roselyn and Jacklyn reside in the same room at Apapa-La together with one other person.



According to Inspector Ahaligah there is a socket in the room where all the occupants use for ironing and Jacklyn’s clothing had also been placed near the socket.



Prosecution said Jacklyn had told her roommates not to use the socket since they have been scattering her clothing any time they ironed their dresses.



On August 28, this year at about 12:30 pm, while the accused was charging her phones, the complainant went and removed the phones from the socket and plugged an iron.



Inspector Ahaligah said this resulted in a misunderstanding and the two starting struggling over the iron which accidently burnt a little part of Jacklyn’s right hand.



Jacklyn got angry and plugged the iron and when it became hot; she unplugged it and attacked the complainant with it.



As a result, Prosecution said, Jacklyn succeeded in pressing the iron on the complainant’s two breast, right hand and the left side of her face.



A report was made to the Police at La and medical form issued to complainant to seek medical care while Jacklyn was arrested by the Police.



In her caution statement, Jacklyn admitted the offence, Prosecution added.