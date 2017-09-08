Major Mahama Trial: Prosecution Yet To Receive Advice From A-G

Related Stories The prosecution in the murder case of Major Maxwell Mahama has asked for more time until the advice from the Attorney General’s Department is ready.



Prosecuting Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) George Amegah, therefore, prayed the Court for an adjournment, saying his team had forwarded the duplicate docket and were awaiting the results.



The Court then adjourned the matter to September 25.



Mr Solomon Boy Buisson, a counsel for all the Accused Persons, said they did not opposed their prayer, but expressed the hope that the prosecution would follow-up for the speedy trial of the case.



“We pray that they speed up the process for the indictment process to commence,” he added.



At the sitting today, Thursday, September 7, all the 20 accused persons were present, made up of 19 males and a female.



Captain Mahama was on a national assignment at Denkyira Obuasi when on May 29, he was lynched by some residents, who allegedly mistook him for an armed robber because he had a pistol in his back pocket.



The mob ignored his consistent plea that, he was an officer of the Ghana Army.