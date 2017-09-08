Man Arrested With 136 Parcels Of Dried Leaves

Related Stories The police at Mankranso have arrested a 32-year-old man, Yaw Berko, at Mpasaaso in the Ahafo Ano South District in the Ashanti Region for possessing 136 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.



He is in police custody assisting the Mankranso Police with investigations into his arrest.



The Mankranso District Police Commander, Superintendent John Adusei, who briefed The Mirror said last Wednesday morning at about 05:10 the police were given a tip-off.



He said the police quickly acted on the tip-off and proceeded to the scene where Berko was caught putting the dried leaves in parcels at Mpasaaso Number One.



He said the suspect was then whisked away to Mankranso to assist police in investigating the matter. Source: Daily Graphic Comments ( ): Post Your Comments >> Disclaimer : Opinions expressed here are those of the writers and do not reflect those of Peacefmonline.com. Peacefmonline.com accepts no responsibility legal or otherwise for their accuracy of content. Please report any inappropriate content to us, and we will evaluate it as a matter of priority.