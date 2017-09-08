Four Traders Fined GHC4,440 For Selling On Streets

Related Stories The Ashaiman circuit court has fined four traders GHS4, 440 for selling on the shoulders of the Ashaiman market road.



They were charged for causing nuisance under the Public Health Act 2012 (Act 851) by the Ashaiman Municipal Assembly.



The four convicted persons are Rau Dauda, Valentina Onu, Anthony Mensah and James Stevens.



Anthony Mensah and James Stevens were fined GHS 1,200 each while Valentina Onu and Rau Dauda were both fined GHS1, 020 respectively.



The Ashaiman Municipal Assembly under its new MCE, Albert Boakye Okyere is embarking on a drive to rid the shoulders of the roads and pavements in the central business area of the municipality of hawkers.



According to the MCE, drivers who ply the central business area in Ashaiman finds it very difficult to drive smoothly since they have to struggle with hawkers and traders who have taken over almost two-thirds of the central business roads.



“We shall not allow the traders and hawkers to unlawfully take over our roads. It is not safe for them and it also impedes development. This exercise shall continue unabated until we are successful.” the MCE said.



He, however, advised traders to desist from using the shoulders and pavements of the roads as their selling joints since the Assembly will strictly apply its Assembly bylaws and persons found culpable shall be prosecuted.