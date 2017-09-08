Cop Arrested For Robbery

Library Image Related Stories An interdicted Police Constable, Samuel Asamoah, 36, of the Kasoa Police Station and Yaw Boadi, 35, a businessman at Abeka Lapaz in Accra, have been arrested at Agona Otopiase, for alleged robbery.



Superintendent Seth Panti Yirenkyi, Agona Swedru District Police Commander, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview at Swedru, said the robbery occurred at about 1300 hours on Tuesday at Mensakrom, near Agona Duakwa.



The District Police Commander said one Nicolas Baffoe, from Agona Odoben came to the HFC Bank, Agona Swedru branch to withdraw GH¢7, 800 and after the transaction boarded a commercial vehicle heading to his destination.



According to Superintendent Yirenkyi, the interdicted police constable Asamoah and Boadi dressed in military uniforms in a taxi cab with registration number 5248-17, chased the commercial vehicle and crossed it at Mensakrom.



He said the two suspects ordered the victim to come down from the vehicle to answer fraud charges of which he was involved.



Superintendent Yirenkyi told the GNA that the suspected robbers snatched the bag which contained the GH¢7,800 from Mr Baffoe when he alighted and sped off.



The District Commander stated that the victim who looked traumatized and confused told some Okada riders at Mensakrom and Agona Duakwa respectively about his predicament.



He disclosed that the okada riders sent the information to their colleagues at Agona Otopiase and quickly they barricaded the road and the two suspects were arrested but the taxi driver escaped.



The District Commander said Asamoah who joined the Ghana Police Service five years ago, but was recently interdicted and Boadi who deal in local sandals have been placed in police custody pending further investigations.



Superintendent Yirenkyi said the taxi cab which was impounded by the Police was used to rob a student of the University of Education, Winneba of his GH¢7,000 on the streets of Agona Swedru last week.



He said the suspects would soon be arraigned.