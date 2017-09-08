Incest Father Caged

Related Stories Yakubu Arabogo, a 38-year-old man, who allegedly unleashed his libido on his biological daughter, is in the grip of the law.



The farmer, a resident of Manso Adubia in the Amansie West District of the Ashanti Region, allegedly abused his daughter, 16, sexually whiles she was deep asleep.



Details of the case, which was heard at the Bekwai circuit court, have shocked residents of the gold mining community, including the family.



The court, presided over by Frederick Nawura, has since remanded the accused to prison custody to re-appear on September 18, 2017, following his (Arabogo’s) plea of not guilty to the offence of incest.



The prosecutor, Detective Inspector Stephen Ofori, informed the court that the victim is the biological daughter of the accused person. They both lived together at Manso Adubia with the victim’s mother and two siblings.



According to him, sometime in June this year, the victim’s mother and her siblings traveled to the northern part of the country and left behind the 16-year-old and her father.



The prosecutor said soon after the departure of his wife, Yakubu Arabogo began to molest his daughter, soliciting for sex which the victim turned down several times.



Detective Inspector Ofori narrated that the victim, at a point, ran away from home and went to live with her would-be father-in-law at Manso Abore, another nearby town in the district.



Whilst there, the accused was said to have called the supposed father-in-law on telephone and threatened to deal with him if he did not ask the victim to come back home.



He stated that the accused person’s would-be in-law, for fear of his life, obliged to the demand of Yakubu Arabogo and released the victim to go home.



On August 22, 2017 at about 2:00 am, the accused clutched on the victim and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her whilst she was fast asleep. He warned her not to disclose the incident to anyone.



The girl, according to the prosecutor, however, reported the incident to the police at Manso Adubia the following morning, leading to the arrest of Yakubu Arabogo.